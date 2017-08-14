LAFAYETTE (KRON) — A man died at a Lafayette work site on Monday afternoon after getting trapped in a forklift, sheriff’s deputies said.
The fatal industrial incident happened around 3 p.m. in the 800 block of Avalon Avenue.
When officers arrived, they were told a person driving a forklift was trapped. The 35-year-old died at the scene.
The victim has not been identified.
Lafayette firefighters also responded to the scene of the workplace incident.
Lafayette police and Cal/OSHA are investigating.
No other information has been made available.
