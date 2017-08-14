SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — For less than $10, you can rent a bike all day in San Francisco.
They are called Ford Go Bikes.
They are new to the bay, but there are some issues.
Stanley Roberts explains.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIRGINIA RALLY ATTENDEE NO LONGER EMPLOYED AT BERKELEY’S TOP DOG
- RALLY HELD FOR OAKLAND NURSE BEING DEPORTED BACK TO MEXICO
- N. KOREAN LEADER BRIEFED ON GUAM MISSILE-LAUNCH PLAN
- POLICE: 5 INJURED IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTING IN SAN JOSE
- 4-YEAR-OLD SHOT SEVERAL TIMES AT STOCKTON GAS STATION
- DAD TELLS DAUGHTER HE KILLED HER MOM 30 YEARS AGO