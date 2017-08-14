Police activity prompts shelter-in-place in Kelseyville

LAKE COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities have issued a shelter in place Monday in Kelseyville due to a “Law Enforcement Operation.”

The police activity is in the area south of Kelseyville, near Highway 29 and Sand Creek Road.

Residents stay clear of the area.

Drivers should avoid the area Highway 29 between Kelseyville & Kit’s Corner.

There are reports that this is a shooting.

Police have not released any other information.

