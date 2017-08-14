Police encourage safe driving as kids head back to school

Published:

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Police in Palo Alto are asking drivers to be extra cautious this week as children return to school.

With the increase in morning traffic, police are launching their “Safe Routes to School” program.

The program reminds drivers that they will be sharing the road, not just with more cars, but bicycles, skateboards, and pedestrians as well.

A list of tips is provided for all methods of transportation.

The tips can be found on their website here: www.cityofpaloalto.org/saferoutes

