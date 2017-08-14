Police: Man hospitalized in overnight Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (KRON) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Monday morning in Oakland, according to Oakland Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 2:10 a.m. in the 7300 block of Bancroft Ave., police said.

Police say there were two victims, both men, but only one was taken to the hospital.

He is now in stable condition.

No information regarding suspects was released.

No further details are available at this time.

