NOVATO (KRON) — A rattlesnake bit an elderly man in his foot at the College of Marin’s Indian Valley Campus in Novato on Monday.

Police said the man was working in the organic garden when he accidentally stepped on the rattlesnake. The snake then bit him on the foot.

The man was rushed to Kaiser and was taken care of.

These types of incidents are fairly infrequent, police said. That part of the North Bay is rattlesnake country, and the snakes don’t usually bite unless they are provoked.

College of Marin police plan on doing some preventative measures to tell the students to wear boots and protective pants if they’re working in the garden.

There will be flyers and messages sent to all the students too, police said.

