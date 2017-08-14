SHASTA LAKE (KRON) — A 7-year-old girl swimming in Shasta Lake was killed after getting hit by a jet ski over the weekend.

The girl was swimming behind a houseboat Saturday when 29-year-old Phong Ly, on a rented jet ski, hit the girl and the houseboat.

The girl was rushed to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

Deputies say Ly was driving at unsafe speeds.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says the girl’s death is still under investigation.

Earlier this summer, a 12-year-old and a 7-year-old both died on the lake.

