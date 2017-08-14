SACRAMENTO (KRON) — A mother says her 13-year-old boy got sick just one day after visiting Raging Waters in Sacramento.

The teen from Stockton thought he had just been out in the sun too long.

But after a few days and a doctor’s visit, lab results said it was cryptosporidium, an infection caused by parasites and commonly found in public pools.

Josiah’s mom Michelle says after some research, she was convinced the water park is where he got it.

The mom says what bothered her is that after speaking with the corporate office and sharing her story, they never got back to her with even just an apology.

