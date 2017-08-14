OAKLAND (KRON) — A rally was held on Monday for a Highland Hospital nurse being deported back to Mexico on Tuesday.

During the rally, demonstrators were chanting, “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here.”

Maria Mendoza-Sanchez and her husband Eusebio have been in the United States for nearly three decades.

Now, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has ordered them to leave.

The couple has faced deportation since 2002.

Over the years, they’ve endured hardships and have been granted stays.

Their attorney says they’ve now exhausted all options.

An emotional Maria said goodbye to the community who fought for her to stay at the rally Tuesday.

“This is becoming more real,” Mendoza-Sanchez said. “I tried to work until the very last day I could because only at work with my patients is when I can stop thinking about what going on at home.”

The couple will bring their 12-year-old son back to Mexico.

Their three other children will stay in the United States.

Their attorney says anyone banned from the United States cannot re-enter the country for 10 years.

