DUNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A New Hampshire skydiver who was blown off course in Massachusetts has been rescued after spending hours stuck about 70 feet (21 meters) up in a tree.

Dunstable police said late Sunday that Aatif Rathad, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, had been removed from the tree more than two hours after rescue teams were first dispatched.

Don Mayer, the airport manager at Pepperell Skydiving Center, tells WBZ-TV that Rathad is an experienced diver who missed the landing area.

Mayer says Rathad was embarrassed, but not seriously hurt. He says there were five other people who jumped from the same plane.

