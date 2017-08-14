SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 7-year-old boy has a brand new bicycle after it was stolen, and it’s all thanks to a South San Francisco police officer.

Brian Lara’s bicycle was stolen last week outside the Walnut Avenue library.

Officer Nelson Primo responded to the theft report. When he saw how upset Brian was, he decided to do something special for the boy.

Officer Primo surprised Brian with a new bicycle the very next day.

KRON4 was there when Officer Primo checked in to see how Brian was enjoying the bike.

Watch the above video to see how he reacted.

That new bicycle originally belonged to Officer Primo’s son.

His son said he wanted Brian to have the bike instead.

Police are still looking for whoever stole Brian’s bicycle last week.

