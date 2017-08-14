VIDEO: State senator Scott Wiener discusses improving San Francisco housing affordability, keeping bars open past 2 a.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Improving housing affordability and keeping bars open past 2 a.m. are two hot topics state senator Scott Wiener from San Francisco is working to make happen.

Wiener is sponsoring another bill that would give jurisdictions across the state local control to allow bars, clubs, and entertainment venues the option to stay open later than 2 a.m.

KRON4’s Grant Lodes talks with the state senator.

Watch the above video to see the full interview.

