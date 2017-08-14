VIRAL VIDEO: Rare white moose sighting in Sweden

VARMLAND, Sweden (KXAN) — No, it’s not a ghost. A video captured a rare white moose in Sweden.

There are only about 100 white moose in the country, according to the BBC.

They’re not actually albino — instead, a genetic mutation causes them to grow white fur.

People can tell the difference between an albino moose and a white moose by looking at their eyes.

If they have pink or red eyes, they have albinism.

