Witness: At least 4 shot in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are investigating what appears to be a mass shooting in San Jose Monday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Vista Glen Dr. near Vista Glen Ct.

A witness tells KRON4 that he was watching T.V. when he heard gunshots outside of his home.

He says he heard screaming and went outside, where neighbors were in a panic.

Video obtained by KRON4 shows four separate victims being loaded into ambulances.

The video also shows crime scene tape, evidence markers, and officers searching the area.

No further details are available at this time.

