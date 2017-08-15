GREENFIELD (KRON) — Police arrested three teenage boys Friday in Greenfield for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who was found unconscious on a sidewalk.

Police say the girl was given hard liquor until she passed out. She was then brutally sexually assaulted by the three suspects, a 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds, police said.

“This is awful,” a Greenfield police officer told CNN affiliate KSBW. “It’s one of the worst assault cases we could possibly investigate.”

When the teenagers were done, they dropped the unconscious girl on the sidewalk in the south end of town and left, according to police.

Surveillance video from a nearby home helped identify the suspects.

When the girl was found, she had a lethal level of alcohol in her system.

Police say one of the teens is being investigated for allegedly getting a 12-year-old girl drunk.

She was also dropped off on a curb, but there was no indication that she was sexually assaulted.

Police are concerned there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

