Adult, 3 children hurt when big tree falls in New York’s Central Park

NEW YORK (AP) — The Fire Department of New York says an adult and three children have been taken to a hospital in serious condition after a tree fell in Central Park.
Rescuers were called mid-morning Tuesday to Central Park West near 62nd Street.
A witness told WABC (http://7ny.tv/2w6R3NLn ) that a woman briefly lost consciousness and people tried to lift branches off her. The witness said the woman was with two children in a stroller and one in a carrier.
The ages of the children were not known.
Online images show the large uprooted tree on the ground, blocking the road.
Officials had no further details.
PHOTOS: Large tree down in NY Central Park
