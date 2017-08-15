ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — A retweet of a white supremacist press conference has landed the spokesperson for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office in hot water.

Deputy Sgt. Ray Kelly says he was doing research on racists groups in preparation for a major alt-right protest in Berkeley when he says he accidentally retweeted the press conference from the sheriff’s official Twitter account

“What I was doing is I was learning about Richard Spencer, so I had clicked on a news article that led to a press conference that he had done on periscope,” Sgt. Kelly said. “Somehow, when I was trying to close that out, I hit the retweet button. It then retweeted that to our 10,000-plus followers, and immediately, I began to get notifications that this had happened. It was an accident. I did not do it on purpose. I could not further disagree with people like Richard Spencer. I do not stand for hate or bigotry. I have a long history of service in our community. I am a little embarrassed. I am not the most tech savvy person that you will meet. I try my best, but it was an accident.”

Sgt. Kelly says he had some trouble taking the retweet down. It took about an hour to remove it after getting some help from their tech department.

In the meantime, the Twittersphere was all abuzz, looking for an explanation.

The sheriff’s office hopes that coming forward and owning the mistake will put everyone at ease.

