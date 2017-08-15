Boy arrested in Oakland BART train cellphone robbery

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police arrested a minor in a recent robbery that occurred on a BART train Monday evening.

BART police say a teenager along with two other boys stole a cellphone from a rider at the Rockridge Station in Oakland.

The victim attempted to chase the suspects, but one of them gestured that he had a gun.

Police were able to locate and arrest two of the suspects and return the phone to the victim.

The suspect who stole the phone was arrested and placed into juvenile hall on suspicion of robbery and resisting arrest.

“This latest arrest comes as the BART Police Department has stepped up its efforts to provide a visible presence in the system. Officers are working overtime and a special anti-robbery team is being deployed at various stations as a deterrent against cellphone thefts and other crimes,” BART said in a press release.

There have been nine BART thefts involving electronic devices in August, the transit agency said. There were 24 in July.

In March, there were 58, the most in the year.

More from BART:

BART has launched a public awareness campaign against cellphone thefts to ensure riders know these thefts are taking place. The effort encourages riders to be more aware of their surroundings. The campaign includes regular audio announcements on trains and in stations. A message has been placed at the bottom of BART Service Advisories that are emailed to subscribers. BART has also developed an awareness poster for inside train cars that is translated into multiple languages. The campaign encourages riders to protect their phones by keeping them secure, especially near train doors and while waiting on platforms.