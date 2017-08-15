Costco fined $19 million for selling fake Tiffany rings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Costco’s going to pay for selling “Tiffany” engagement rings that weren’t made by Tiffany.
A federal judge ruled Monday that Costco must pay Tiffany $19.3 million, according to CNN.
That includes triple the loss in profits Tiffany incurred from Costco’s actions, plus interest and more than $8 million in punitive damages.
Tiffany said in a statement the decision “sends a clear and powerful message to Costco and others who infringe the Tiffany mark.”
Costco had argued it was using “Tiffany” as a generic term to describe a ring’s setting.
It argued the items were not stamped or marked with the Tiffany name and were not sold in Tiffany’s distinct blue boxes or bags.
Costco said it intends to appeal the ruling.
