FBI seizes child porn site, finds man with 13k images

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The FBI seized a child pornography website in 2015 and found a man with 13,000 images of child porn, according to court documents.

Paul Stacker was identified by agents after the FBI searched his residence and found two desktop computers, two external hard drives, life-size dolls of female children, a box of Barbie dolls, and a box of letters from a 16-year-old in Australia in Stacker’s bedroom.

Agents did a forensic review of his the items seized at his home. It was determined that Stacker was in possession of more than 13,000 and more than 400 videos of child porn.

Stacker initially denied viewing child porn, but eventually pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography about eight months ago, and is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is asking for 6.5 years in federal prison and 5 years of supervised release.

Stacker and his criminal defense attorney is asking that Stacker not be given any jail time.

“Stacker joined a hidden website located on an anonymity network to trade and obtain child pornography,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in a sentencing memorandum to the judge. “This was not something he just stumbled across; he had to actively look for it (after downloading [a special network access] software)…A prison sentence is warranted here.”

“The volume of child pornography Mr. Stacker possessed and [the] lengths he went to find it alone warrant a term of imprisonment,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES