Former Concord dental assistant pleads guilty to child molestation

By and Published:

 

CONCORD (KRON) — A former Concord dental assistant pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child molestation.

Alejandro Saro was arrested in April of last year for molesting multiple children at dental offices across the East Bay.

Police say some of the victims were between the ages of 8 and 14 years old.

Officials say Saro will spend 25-years-to-life in prison when he is sentenced next month.

