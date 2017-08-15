SAN JOSE (KRON) — A grandfather and two children have died in a San Jose mobile home fire on Tuesday.

Firefighters received a report at around 12:33 p.m. of a fully-involved mobile home fire at the Golden Wheel Mobile Home Park.

The fire was burning fast and was dangerous because of lightweight construction.

When crews arrived, the front half was already completely burnt and collapsed.

The fire was knocked down at 1:05 p.m.

Firefighters found three people dead–a grandfather and two children.

The children who were killed are a boy and a girl. They are both grade school age.

The grandfather was watching one of the grandchildren and another child.

The area where crews found the bodies was untenable.

Neighbors say they heard a pop inside the house, and the grandfather caught fire and collapsed inside.

Investigators are on-scene combing through the area, trying to investigate.

