Lawsuit claims rodent was baked into Chick-fil-A sandwich

By Published:
People walk past a new Chick-fil-A restaurant, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015 in New York. The Atlanta-based privately held franchise company has more than 1900 restaurants in 41 states and Washington, D.C. The New York franchise, located a few blocks from Times Square, opens Saturday, Oct. 3, marking its push to become a bigger national player. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A lawsuit claims a suburban Philadelphia woman got an extra topping in her Chick-fil-A sandwich: a dead rodent.

Ellen Manfalouti sued in Bucks County Court over the tiny rodent she claims was baked into the bottom bun of her chicken sandwich.

The 46-year-old tells The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2vDnJvu ) her co-worker picked up the sandwich at a Langhorne restaurant in November. The two started to eat when she “felt something funny” and thought the bun was burned.

Her co-worker says she knew it was a rodent because she saw the whiskers and tail.

Manfalouti’s lawyer says the franchise owner and store weren’t responsive to their complaints.

Owner Dave Heffernan and the Atlanta-based fast-food chain say they can’t comment on litigation.

Manfalouti is seeking more than $50,000 for physical and psychological damages.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s