SAN JOSE (KRON) — The man accused of murdering a beloved San Jose liquor store owner appeared in court on Tuesday.

Charlie Ly, the owner of Jim’s Liquors on Quimby Road, was gunned down on Aug. 7.

It’s a fairly standard procedure for the court to allow cameras into the courtroom for the arraignment of suspects in high-interest cases like this one.

But after approving our request, the judge revoked the order without explanation and the arraignment went on as scheduled.

Muniunmee Hendrix, 21, entered Department 23 handcuffed and chained at the waist. He is charged with one count of murder and one count of robbery in the August killing of Ly.

Police say Hendrix was the masked man who walked into the liquor store a week ago Monday night and shot and killed Ly after he refused to open the cash register.

Hendrix then allegedly threatened to kill Ly’s wife as she was calling 911.

Identified on surveillance video and linked to a burglary, Hendrix was arrested in Merced last Friday.

Several of Ly’s family members were in court but had no comment, but there was a brief statement from Deputy District Attorney Matt Braker.

“This was an unbearable tragedy for the Ly family and for the entire community,” Braker said. “He was a store owner who was assassinated trying to defend his store and his family.”

Hendrix is currently on probation after pleading no contest for carrying a loaded gun in connection with an earlier case where he was initially charged with attempted murder only to see the charge reduced when he successfully argued he shot another man in self-defense.

