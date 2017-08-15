CONCORD (KRON) — A man fell into a woodchipper in Napa on Tuesday afternoon, and he is fighting for his life, according to city spokeswoman Jaina French.
The man is a city-contracted tree trimmer.
The incident happened on Karen Drive between Sutro and Malone.
He is recovering at Queen Valley Hospital and is in critical condition.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIRGINIA RALLY ATTENDEE NO LONGER EMPLOYED AT BERKELEY’S TOP DOG
- RALLY HELD FOR OAKLAND NURSE BEING DEPORTED BACK TO MEXICO
- N. KOREAN LEADER BRIEFED ON GUAM MISSILE-LAUNCH PLAN
- POLICE: 5 INJURED IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTING IN SAN JOSE
- 4-YEAR-OLD SHOT SEVERAL TIMES AT STOCKTON GAS STATION
- DAD TELLS DAUGHTER HE KILLED HER MOM 30 YEARS AGO