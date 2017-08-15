Man fighting for his life after falling into woodchipper in Napa

CONCORD (KRON) — A man fell into a woodchipper in Napa on Tuesday afternoon, and he is fighting for his life, according to city spokeswoman Jaina French.

The man is a city-contracted tree trimmer.

The incident happened on Karen Drive between Sutro and Malone.

He is recovering at Queen Valley Hospital and is in critical condition.

