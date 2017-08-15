MISSING: Dublin woman, recently graduated from San Francisco State

DUBLIN (KRON) — An East Bay community is asking the public for help finding a missing woman.

Elizabeth Beasley, better known as “Lizzie,” went missing Saturday.

Lizzie was last seen around 8:00 p.m. at the Starbucks off of Dublin Blvd. in the Whole Foods shopping center.

She was wearing green pants, a brown-colored shirt, and sandals (pictured on the right).

She is described as Caucasian with red hair and green eyes, and is 5 feet, nine inches tall.

Her peers describe her as a friendly person with a gentle spirit, known for her fiery red hair.

Lizzie has lived in Dublin for 17 years where she attended Dublin High School.

She recently graduated from San Francisco State University with a promising future in marketing.

If you have seen Elizabeth please contact (925) 833-6682 or 408-209-0079 with any information regarding her whereabouts.

