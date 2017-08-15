NOVATO (KRON) — Novato police are looking for three men who put a “suspicious device” on a store’s ATM on Friday.

Police responded to the Unocal 76 South on Ignacio Blvd on Saturday. Officers were told three men put a suspicious device on the ATM the night before at around 9 p.m.

One of the men tried to distract the clerk as the device was being installed, police said. When the clerk confronted the men, the suspects left the store.

The clerk later found the device, removed it, and gave it to the manager.

The first suspect is described as being a man with a medium, brown complexion, in his mid-20s, standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, and with a skinny build. He has short, black hair and no facial hair. He wore a dark T-shirt, white tennis shoes, and a backward baseball cap.

The second suspect is described as a man with a medium, brown complexion, also in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with a skinny build. He had short, black hair and a small mustache. He was wearing shorts, a dark T-shirt, and slip-on shoes. He has a limp and looked as if he had a leg injury or an artificial leg.

The third suspect is described as a man of unknown race and age. He wore a black shirt, light-colored shorts, and white shoes.

If you recognize them, you are asked to call police at 415-897-4361.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES