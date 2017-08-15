OAKLAND (KRON) — An Oakland nurse and her family will officially be deported on Wednesday, according to the family’s attorney.
The family will be leaving at 11:30 p.m. tomorrow at San Francisco International Airport.
The Oakland nurse is a mother of four.
She, along with her husband and 12-year-old son, will be deported to Mexico.
More than 300 people held a rally on Monday, making a public demand to stop ICE from moving forward with her deportation.
Their attorney says anyone banned from the United States cannot re-enter the country for ten years.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
