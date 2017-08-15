OAKLAND (KRON) — An Oakland nurse and her family will officially be deported on Wednesday, according to the family’s attorney.

The family will be leaving at 11:30 p.m. tomorrow at San Francisco International Airport.

The Oakland nurse is a mother of four.

She, along with her husband and 12-year-old son, will be deported to Mexico.

More than 300 people held a rally on Monday, making a public demand to stop ICE from moving forward with her deportation.

Their attorney says anyone banned from the United States cannot re-enter the country for ten years.

