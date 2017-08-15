Ohio man accused of raping 9-year-old girl

UTICA, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in Licking County, Ohio say a man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a 9-year-old girl.
According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information on a possible sexual assault that occurred in Utica.
Deputies say the girl told them she was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions between July 1 and July 15, by Eli Cummons, 29.
According to deputies, Cummons admitted to sexually assaulting the victim multiple times, and showing her pornographic images.
Cummons has been arrested and a grand jury will consider additional charges in the near future.
