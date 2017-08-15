SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is asking the National Park Service to reconsidered allowing an alt-right white supremacist rally to happened at San Francisco’s Crissy Field.

The National Park Service has already issued the permit for the event that’s scheduled on Aug. 26.

“Patriot Prayer” is a two-day event that honors freedom, spirituality, unity, peace, and patriotism, according to the group’s website.

However, there are concerns that this event will provoke a situation similar to what happened in Charlottesville over the weekend.

Pelosi says the event raises public safety concerns:

“San Francisco takes great pride in being a city of peace which cherishes free speech and the right to public dissent. However, the National Park Service’s decision to permit a white supremacist rally at Crissy Field raises grave and ongoing concerns about public safety. “I am deeply alarmed by the hateful and dangerous nature of the event, its timing so soon after the horrors in Charlottesville, and the serious questions over whether the National Park Service is at all equipped to ensure public safety during a white supremacist rally. The NPS should reevaluate its decision and its capacity to protect the public during such a toxic rally. “We must wonder, where is the decision to permit a white supremacist rally in a national park being made? At the National Park Service? In the Department of the Interior? Or under guidance from the White House? “Perhaps those making the decision did not know that Crissy Field is a place where families gather, where tourists visit, and the community comes together. Free speech does not grant the right to yell fire in a crowded theater, incite violence or endanger the public in any venue.”

