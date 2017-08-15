People Behaving Badly: San Francisco Police Department’s vicious and dangerous dog unit

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In 2001, a San Francisco resident by the name of Diane Whipple was attacked and killed by two dogs.

After that, the San Francisco Police Department created a special unit.

Any and every dog attack, dog bite, or aggressive behavior is turned over to this unit, and they investigate.

KRON4’s Stanley Roberts got to spend some time with them.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

