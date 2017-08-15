Photo of boy and cow taking nap together at Iowa State Fair goes viral

WFLA Published:

WILLIAMSBURG, IA (WFLA) — One sleepy boy and his cow are taking a much-deserved nap after a long day at the fair.

They may now have won any Iowa State Fair blue ribbons, but Mitchell Miner and his cow Audri totally won the internet.

The duo was caught on camera during a nap after a long day of showing, and the photo went viral.

It has nearly 22,000 interactions and more than 2,000 shares as of Tuesday afternoon.

Mitchell, 15, told news sources his bond with Audri is very strong and the two just enjoy each other’s company.

