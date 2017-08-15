San Francisco mayor wants alt-right rally blocked

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee is calling on federal officials to reject or significantly modify a permit for an alt-right group event at the city’s Crissy Field.

The political organization called Patriot Prayer is scheduled to hold a rally in the city on Aug. 26.

The National Park Service told the organization its permit to hold a three-hour rally on was approved last week, before the violent encounters involving neo-Nazis and others in Virginia last weekend.

Crissy Field is a federal park within the city. Mayor Ed Lee said Tuesday he is concerned that Patriot Prayer intends to promote hate speech that could lead to violence.

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson didn’t respond to email inquiries. Violence has occurred at previous Patriot Prayer gatherings.

The group held a rally in Seattle on Sunday that drew hundreds of counter protesters, but no violence.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is also asking the Parks Service to reevaluate the permit.

