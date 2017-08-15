SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are honoring an officer who saved a man’s life as he suffered a medical emergency at Kezar Stadium last week.

On Tuesday, a parade and brunch honored Officer Robert Fung, who saved a man’s life during the Steph Curry Select Basketball Showcase.

The parade, which started at Belvedere and Haight, was followed by a brunch ceremony at Waller Street Skate Park.

The medical emergency happened on Aug. 9 just before 6 p.m. when Fung saw a 66-year-old man having a medical emergency.

“Officer Fung responded quickly, noticing that the man had lost consciousness and stopped breathing,” police said in a press release.

As medical crews arrived, Fung performed CPR on the man until they arrived.

The man was rushed to the hospital. He is now in stable condition “due to Officer Fung’s quick response and life-saving efforts.”

“The SFPD is proud of Officer Fung and thanks him for taking immediate action during a medical emergency. SFPD would like to thank Annabelle, the SF Department of Emergency Management Dispatcher who answered the call and summoned medical assistance. We would also like to thank our partners with the San Francisco Fire Department who responded and administered medical assistance,” police said.

