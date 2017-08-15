SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon in San Francisco near the Burlington Coat Factory.
At around 2:37 p.m., a security guard shot a 32-year-old man accused of shoplifting at the store near 5th and Howard Street, according to police.
The man is suffering from non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Both the security guard and the alleged shoplifter have been detained.
Officer on scene: security guard shot suspected shoplifter, who has non-life-threatening injuries. Both detained right now.@kron4news pic.twitter.com/JzSOYpqz8M
— Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) August 15, 2017
