South Bay Congresswoman Anna Eshoo talks Trump, Charlottesville with KRON4

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — South Bay Congresswoman Anna Eshoo stopped by KRON4 to talk with Vicki Liviakis about President Trump and the tragedy in Charlottesville.

Congresswoman Eshoo represents California’s 18th Congressional District, which includes cities like Palo Alto, Redwood City, and portions of Silicon Valley.

Rep. Eshoo has seen a number of presidents occupy the White House during her time in Washington, D.C.

In light of recent events, she expressed her deep concerns about where we are going as a country.

“I think when historians write about this period of time of our county that they will write that it was a dark time in our history,” she said. “It’s difficult, I know this through my constituents because they feel very tested as well.”

The Congresswoman told Liviakis that she believes the real agenda for the American people has really been sidelined because of President Trump.

“Anyone that’s ever been elected president had their base but they always looked to add to it,” Rep. Eshoo explained. “To grow support, to bring people together after an election. That’s not what this president is about and that’s to the detriment to the American people. And he fights with his own party.”

“So that’s what I call kind of a mess on our hands,” she said. “But out of that, can something still be born? You bet.”

At one point, the Congresswoman was moved to tears when she recalled D-Day and how President Franklin D. Roosevelt responded. This was in response to President Trump’s statements and how long it took for him to speak after the Charlottesville violence.

“On D-Day, FDR did not speak. He wrote his own prayer. That was the quality and the integrity of republican and democratic presidents in our country,” Rep. Eshoo told Liviakis.

“You look like you’re about to cry,” Liviakis said.

“Well, it means a great deal to me,” Rep. Eshoo said, “and I draw a great deal from that and I think others should as well. We’re going to come through this, I believe that we will.”