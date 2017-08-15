SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary is back!

After taking a two week vacation, Mr. Radnich catches up with Darya Folsom on the latest sports headlines.

The current Dodgers team is one of the best the franchise has ever seen – Gary wishes Vin Scully waited one more year to retire.

In fact, the team is so good, they’ve got granny’s flashing the crowd at their games.

Gary gets a chance to weigh in on Marshawn Lynch sitting during the National Anthem in the Raider’s first pre-season game.

Last on the agenda, one of the only female NFL football coaches is right here in the Bay Area.

Catch it all in today’s Gary’s World!

