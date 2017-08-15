UC Berkeley confirms venue for former Breitbart editor

By Published:

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) – University of California, Berkeley is confirming that former Breitbart editor Ben Shapiro will be allowed to speak in a 500-seat auditorium next month and it is preparing for the event with tight security.

UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ says the university is committed to protecting free speech and determined to host Shapiro, despite concerns about violent protests.

Christ held her first news conference Tuesday as the university’s new chancellor.

She declined to specify security arrangements for the Sept. 14 event but said she is working closely with campus and city police.

Berkeley’s reputation as one of the country’s most liberal universities has made it a flashpoint for the nation’s political divisions since Donald Trump’s election.

Berkeley College Republicans vice president Naweed Tahmas did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s