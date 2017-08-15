VIDEO: Abandoned black bear cubs find new home at San Francisco Zoo

By Published:
A male black bear cub, foreground, stands in front of a female black bear cub in their enclosure at the San Francisco Zoo in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. The still nameless cubs that were abandoned by their mothers were found emaciated and wandering alone in Alaska hundreds of miles apart about three months ago. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
A male black bear cub, foreground, stands in front of a female black bear cub in their enclosure at the San Francisco Zoo in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. The still nameless cubs that were abandoned by their mothers were found emaciated and wandering alone in Alaska hundreds of miles apart about three months ago. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

 

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two black bear cubs abandoned by their mothers in Alaska are making their debut at the San Francisco Zoo.

The still nameless cubs were found emaciated and wandering alone in Alaska hundreds of miles apart about three months ago.

Officials say the cubs were nursed back to health at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage before they arrived in San Francisco in late July.

The cubs’ new habitat was formerly home to a polar bear that died earlier this year at age 36. It includes a pool, natural vegetation, and climbing structures.

Officials say the cubs will be the first black bears at the zoo since 1976.

SF Zoo Bear

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s