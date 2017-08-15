VIDEO: Bay Area braces for political protests in wake of Virginia violence

This July 8, 2017 photo shows members of the KKK escorted by police past a large group of protesters during a KKK rally in Charlottesville, Va. Some white Southerners are again advocating for what the Confederacy tried and failed to do in the 1860s: secession from the Union. So-called Southern nationalists are within the group of demonstrators who are fighting the removal of Confederate monuments around the South. They say it’s time for Southern states to secede again and become independent of the United States.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The recent tensions and clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia could play out here in the Bay Area.

At least that is the concern, considering two rallies are scheduled for the end of the month.

KRON4’s Terisa Estacio is at Chrissy Field, where she says a permit has already been issued for an event on Aug. 26.

“Patriot Prayer” will be a two-day event that honors freedom, spirituality, unity, peace and patriotism, according to the group’s website.

However, there are concerns that this event will provoke a situation similar to what happened in Charlottesville over the weekend.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, who tracks hate groups, says there is more going on here with the Patriot Prayer event than meets the eye.

They say the group is antagonistic, and is trying to provoke the left into acts of violence.

The National Golden Gate Recreation Area is in charge of events at Chrissy Field.

A spokesperson says they are reviewing the permit for Patriot Prayer and evaluating safety at the upcoming event.

There is also a rally planned in Berkeley the same weekend. In April, Berkeley had problems with riots between pro-Trump and anti-Trump groups.

