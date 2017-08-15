VIDEO: Bay Area nurse to be deported after raising four children in US

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An Oakland nurse and mother of four is being deported back to Mexico Tuesday afternoon.

More than 300 people held a rally on Monday, making a public demand to stop ICE from moving forward with her deportation.

Kron4’s Lydia Pantazes is at The San Francisco International Airport.

She says Maria Mendoza-Sanchez works with cancer patients at Highland Hospital.

Today she, along with her husband and 12-year-old son, will be deported to Mexico.

She and her husband Eusebio have been in the U.S. for nearly 30 years.

They have raised their four children in Oakland.

Now they are being forced to leave.

The couple has faced deportation since 2002.

Over the years they endured hardships and have been granted stays, but their attorney says they have exhausted all options.

An emotional Maria spoke at the rally yesterday in Oakland.

“This is becoming more real,” she said. “I tried to work until the very last day I could because only at work with my patients is when I can stop thinking about what going on at home.”

The couple will bring their 12-year-old son back to Mexico.

Their three other children will stay in the United States.

Their attorney says anyone banned from the United States cannot re-enter the country for ten years.

