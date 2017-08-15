VIDEO: New Jersey wedding crashers were on first date

Video courtesy of CNN

NEW JERSEY (KRON) – A bold man and woman in New Jersey decided to have a memorable first date – by crashing the wedding of complete strangers.

The pair had some fun with the bride and groom, leaving behind clues to reveal their crime.

They left a note that said “Congratulations, sorry for crashing your wedding and best of luck.” They even taped a $1 bill to the inside of the card as “a buck for luck.”

Newlyweds Mike and Karen Tufo say they loved being pranked.

“We laughed we’re like ‘omg we got wedding crashed that’s funny,’” Karen Tufo said. “I wanna shake their hands and tell them good job.”

The Tufos tried to find the two party animals, but only had snapshots from the wedding to identify the total strangers.

However, once the story gained publicity, it wasn’t long before the crashers came forward.

Carly Wolfson and Ritchie Barry say this was literally their first date ever.

“I didn’t think he was gonna go through with it,” Wolfson said. “And he came out all dressed up so I was like ‘alright guess we’re doing this.'”

Wolfson says they planned out outfits and created a backstory that even included a phony engagement ring.

“I walked in and was like ‘oh there’s no seat for us at our table,’ so they put a seat down for us at the Best Man’s table,” Wolfson said.

The two avoided the bride and groom all night, but managed to blend in, dancing with other guests and photo bombing pictures.

The bride says if the couple ends up getting married, she’ll have to crash their wedding.

CNN contributed to this article.

