OAKLAND (KRON) — Tuesday night’s shooting on Interstate 880 was the 100th freeway shooting in the Bay Area in the last two years, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting on I-880 in Hayward was also the second one just this week.

The Hayward incident happened at around 10:10 p.m. near the Highway 92 exchange. Two teens were left injured by broken glass and shrapnel.

Witnesses told officers they saw a person hanging out of a car window shooting at another vehicle.

Earlier this week a shooting happened on the same freeway in San Leandro. A driver was shot in the head and is in critical condition.

Police believe that shooting stemmed from road rage.

Freeway shootings have plagued the Bay Area, mostly the East Bay, since November 2015.

Some city’s like Pittsburg have put cameras on their freeways and license plate readers in hopes to reduce the shootings and catch those it doesn’t deter.

So far in 2017, there have been 34 total shootings. By this time last year, there had been 28.

Below is a list of all 100 freeway shootings provided by the California Highway Patrol

