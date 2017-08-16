Bird in Vallejo tests positive for West Nile virus

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — Solano County health officials confirmed Wednesday that West Nile virus has been detected in their county.

A sparrow found in northern Vallejo tested positive for West Nile as well as three mosquitoes from Suisun Marsh.

The samples were collected earlier this month, according to health officials.

West Nile virus was also detected in Walnut Creek earlier this month. Last month, the virus was found in parts of Contra Costa County and Alameda County.

Tips on how to avoid getting the disease:

Dawn and dusk

Mosquitoes are most active in the early morning and evening. Residents should avoid being outside at these times. If you are outdoors, wear a long-sleeved shirt and long pants and use insect repellent.

Mosquitoes lay their eggs on standing water. Residents should eliminate all sources of standing water on their property and drain empty flower pots, buckets, barrels, old car tires, rain gutters and pet bowls. If you have an ornamental pond, contact the Solano County Mosquito Abatement District at (707) 437-1116 for a free mosquito fish.

Insect repellents help keep mosquitoes from biting. Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535 or para-menthane-diol products per the manufacturer’s instructions.

Residents should ensure that their doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep mosquitoes out. Repair or replace screens with tears or holes.

