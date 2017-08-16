Capturing the eclipse safely on your smartphone

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) provided tips for capturing the eclipse with your smartphone.

According to NASA, the eclipse most likely won’t damage your phone as long as you’re taking pictures for a short time.

Most phones come equipped with UV filters to limit damage to your camera.

NASA also said it may not be safe for more recent smartphones with larger lenses.

Scientists said you still need to wear eclipse glasses even when looking through the phone’s lens.