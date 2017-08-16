CHP investigating shooting along I-880 in Hayward



HAYWARD (KRON)– California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a highway shooting involving two vehicles that happened Tuesday night along Interstate 880 in Hayward.

According to Sergeant Ted Montez, the shooting occurred around 10:10 p.m. near the Highway 92 exchange.

Witnesses told officers, they seen a person hanging out of a car window shooting at another vehicle.

The vehicle targeted in the shooting was struck several times with an unknown caliber, Sgt. Montez said.

The driver and passenger, both teens, received medical attention at the scene.

The passenger sustained minor cuts from broken glass.

This is the second freeway shooting on Interstate 880 this week.

VIDEO: Road rage possibly connected with San Leandro I-880 shooting

On Monday, a driver was shot in the head in a road rage incident in San Leandro.

CHP said four people were in the car and driver was shot in the head. That person is still in critical condition.

Officers are still searching for the car involved in Wednesday’s shooting and said it’s too early to determine if its gang related.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES