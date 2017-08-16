Coroner: ‘Home Alone’ actor John Heard died of cardiac arrest

FILE - In this April 5, 2006 file photo, actor John Heard, who stars as Alex, rehearses for Steppenwolf Theatre’s production of Don DeLillo’s play, “Love-Lies-Bleeding,” in Chicago. Heard, best known for playing the father in the “Home Alone” movie series, has died. He was 72. His death was confirmed by the Santa Clara Medical Examiner’s office in California on Saturday, July 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Brian Kersey, File)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Officials say actor John Heard, whose body was found last month in a Northern California hotel, died of cardiac arrest.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday an autopsy revealed the 71-year-old actor died “a sudden cardiac death due to atherosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease.”

Heard was found dead July 21 in a hotel in Palo Alto, California. He was recovering from back surgery at Stanford University Medical Center.

The coroner’s office says his back surgery did not play a role in his death.

Heard’s many roles included the father in the “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” movies and a corrupt detective in the television series “The Sopranos.”

Heard was married and divorced three times, including briefly to actress Margot Kidder.

He had three children.

