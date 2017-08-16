PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — A driver wanted in a Pleasant Hill hit-and-run, kidnapping, and carjacking has been identified.

Authorities are looking for 23-year-old Vincent Caruso Wilson, of Pleasant Hill. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police started following the driver of a stolen car just after 7:00 a.m. on Monday in Martinez.

The driver later hit another car at the corner of Viking Drive and Contra Costa Boulevard.

Police stopped going after the car due to “public safety concerns,” as it was driving at a high rate of speed.

That is just blocks away from College Park High School and Valley View Middle School.

A 2-year-old girl and her mother were injured in that accident, but are expected to be OK.

The driver then got out of the stolen car, took over another car from someone, and later dropped off that person in Martinez, police said.

The kidnapping victim was not harmed.

The suspect is still at large.

