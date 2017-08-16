LAS VEGAS (KRON) – A Bay Area woman hit the jackpot at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.
Sandra A., of Dublin, won more than $1.6 million Tuesday playing a slot machine at the airport, according to a post on the airport’s Facebook.
Sandra was playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine in McCarran’s concourse “C” when she hit big.
Sandra says she travels to Las Vegas twice a year just for pleasure and always gambles.
This time, her gamble paid off and she’s going home with $1.6 million.
