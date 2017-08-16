Federal agents serve search warrant at Oakland home

OAKLAND (KRON) — Federal agents served a search warrant at an Oakland home Wednesday morning in connection with human trafficking, according to Oakland Police.

Homeland Security Investigations agents severed the search warrant at around 6:30 a.m. in the 700 block of 27th Street.

A woman who was in the house when the raid happened told KRON4’s Maureen Kelly that two people were detained.

Oakland Police officers are assisting with traffic control in the area.

Homeland Security Investigations is a part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. However, police said that this is a criminal investigation and is not related to immigration or deportation action.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

Woman home during Homeland Security raid now says 2 confirmed detained. @kron4news — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) August 16, 2017

Woman home during a Homeland Security raid in West Oakland says 3 were detained, possibly more. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/VLYe94jVH5 — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) August 16, 2017

